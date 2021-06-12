CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A grease fire at a Taco Bell over the weekend prompted a heavy response from the local fire department.
The fire was reported just before 10 Saturday night.
Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire, which originated in the kitchen.
Fire officials say no one was injured.
Part of Shunpike Road was shut down while crews worked to quell the flames, but was reopened a short time later.
The restaurant has hired a restoration company to come in and assist with repairing the damages caused by the fire.
It is unclear if the establishment will be closed down while repairs are being made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.