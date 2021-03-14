fire, flames (generic)
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Crews worked quickly and efficiently to put out a brush fire at one of the local state parks Sunday.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at Devil's Hopyard State Park around 5 p.m.

The brush fire was small enough by the time crews arrived on scene and were able to get it under control quickly.

