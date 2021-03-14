EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Crews worked quickly and efficiently to put out a brush fire at one of the local state parks Sunday.
Fire officials say the fire broke out at Devil's Hopyard State Park around 5 p.m.
The brush fire was small enough by the time crews arrived on scene and were able to get it under control quickly.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.