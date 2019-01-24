BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - In just days, the state went from a snow and ice storm to a mild rain storm.
The downpours are causing problems in cities like Bristol where crews have been working to keep drains clear.
The rising temperatures melted the snow and ice, which led to flooding.
Thursday, the rain was heavy at times. Combined with gusty winds, it was a formidable weather event.
Bristol's Public Works Department crews were out clearing drains of debris and removing snow.
“Right now, we are dealing with flooding," said Lindsey Rivers, Bristol public works. "We are getting a lot of rain [Thursday] so we are early [Thursday] morning. We’re just pushing back, making sure the snow is curb to curb and just making sure the catch basins are open so the water can flow.”
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state.
