(WFSB) -- As the snow continues to fall across the state, crews are working to keep roads as clear as possible.
Road conditions and visibility started to deteriorate as the afternoon went on Saturday.
In Waterbury, the Department of Public Works said its crews hit the streets starting at 2 p.m., with 32 trucks on the roads.
Private contractors have also been on stand-by if needed.
As for drivers, a man who had to commute from Danbury to Waterbury said his drive rapidly changed in moments.
“Some of the lanes were more wet than snow on I-84, but treacherous. You have to be very careful,” William Finn said.
While people opted to be on the roads Saturday afternoon, private contractors and the Department of Transportation say the storm’s timing is ideal for clearing, as opposed to the work week when there’s more traffic.
Drivers are reminded to give snow plows enough room to clear the highways.
In Hartford, folks were enjoying the winter weather at Bushnell Park, which was blanketed by snow on Saturday afternoon.
The city has a parking ban in effect starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, which means people need to move their cars off city streets.
