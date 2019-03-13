HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone who has been out driving around lately has probably hit a pothole, or narrowly avoided one that can do serious damage to your car.
As the temperatures rise, the pothole season is here.
If you are one of the unlucky ones to hit a pothole, you may already know the problems they cause.
“Since they're hitting the potholes the rims they crack, they bend, get a lot of leaks, throws your alignment out,” said John Mozzicato, from Town Fair Tire.
These problems are costly, and Mozzicato said he's seen people spend thousands to repair a car that's hit a pothole.
Patching the holes is a monumental task, but crews from the city of Hartford said they are doing their best to stay on top of them.
“Right now we have crews out every day, we're taking advantage of this great sunny weather that we're having and we are cold patching right now,” said Vernon Matthews, of the Dept. of Public Works.
He said cold patching is a temporary fix, but a more permanent solution is on the way.
“We have a new machine that we're getting in Hartford. It's an asphalt recycler and this will heat up the old cold patch that we have,” Matthews said, adding that heating up the cold patch makes it a more permanent fix.
In the meantime, if you do hit a pothole and are not sure if you've done damage to your car or tires, John has a couple of tips.
“I would just do a visual inspection to see if there are any bumps on the tires, a lot of bubbles protrude due to the impact if you notice you're losing air that's definitely a sign to be cautious,” he said.
Matthews asks that everyone be vigilant while their driving because with over 200 miles of roadway to get to, it could be a while before all the holes are filled.
If you come across any nasty potholes, let Channel 3 know about them. Download the Ch. 3 app here to report a pothole in your area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.