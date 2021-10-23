BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what sparked a fire Saturday morning in Berlin.
The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. at a trash facility in Christian Lane.
Area departments responded to the scene to help put the fire out.
Christian Lane was closed between Willow Brook Drive and the town line for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the facility when the fire first started.
