BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break in Bristol.
The break was reported on Jamaica Street, and could impact surrounding areas.
The Mayor’s office said water service will need to be shut off for a few hours while repairs are completed.
Customers on Jamaica Street and surrounding streets may experience lower than normal water pressure, discolored water, or no water at all.
“Once service has been restored, customers may experience discolored water. You should run the cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear. You will want to refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear again,” the mayor’s office said.
