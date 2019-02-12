WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews were out clearing the roads as the wintry mix moved out of the state on Tuesday.
In Waterbury, slippery roads made for some difficult driving.
The brass city is known for its hilly terrain and the Department of Public Works is prepared to deal with it.
Trucks were lined up collecting a sand and salt mixture to spread on the roads.
The town uses a special mixture of four parts sand and one-part salt to help cars grip the road better.
In all, 52 trucks are out, but up to 90 are available if needed.
The head of Waterbury’s DPW says the biggest thing people who live there can do to help them out is not dump snow back into the street.
“Another challenge that we have is people throwing snow back into the road. Whether it’s from their sidewalk or if they have their driveways or parking lots plowed. I would encourage people to let us do our jobs and then clean up their own when we’re done,” said David Simpson, Director of Waterbury Public Works Department.
Simpson also reminds people that a parking ban is in effect in Waterbury.
There is no parking allowed on the odd numbered side of the streets and in the areas of the city where there is no parking during snow storm signs.
"You can see it freezes up on the side like that and it falls off and distracts you, and all that stuff. Your windshield wipers freeze up sometimes, you have to pull off the road, unfreeze them and get the ice off," said Nick Atwood of Waterbury.
Simpson said they hope to have the roads cleared within three to four hours after the snow stops.
With around 300 miles of roads in the city, they expect to be making at least four passes on each road.
In Torrington, the long-duration storm kept the Department of Public Works crews busy.
Even though this storm didn't have high snowfall totals, the sleet poses a problem for them.
"The sleet creates ice on top of the snow, sometimes under. After we clear the roads, we try to get a little treatment down. If it's coming down hard, it's tough to get an application down and it'll freeze. If the temperatures drop even more, it's a constant refreeze, so every time you put a treatment down, you melt it, refreeze over and you have to do it over and over," said Jody Janco, Torrington DPW Director.
The constant chase to keep up is what will have the DPW crews up all night as they try to get the roads ready for buses on Wednesday.
