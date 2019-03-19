PROSPECT, CT (WSFB) – A section of Route 69 in Prospect was shut down for a short period of time while crews battle a house fire.
Crews from at least three towns rushed to the home on Greenwood Drive around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire was extinguished quickly, but the family won't be able to return to the home for some time.
No one was home at the time the fire started, although initial reports were that people may have been trapped inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.