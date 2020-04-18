NEW HAVEN. CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a working fire on Daisy Street in New Haven.
Officials say that they responded to 10 Daisy Street just before 7:00 a.m. for a report of flames that were coming out of a vacant residence.
A portion of Daisy Street is blocked as crews work to extinguish the flames.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
