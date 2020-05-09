SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene after two barn-type structures on the 300 block of Main Street caught fire
Officials say that the flames have not yet spread to any surrounding residential structures.
A portion of Main Street remains closed to through traffic.
