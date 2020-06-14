BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene of a fire that broke out at Greater Mount Carmel Church Sunday morning.
Scott Appleby, the Director for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for the city of Bridgeport, says that the area of the 700 block of Connecticut Avenue is blocked to through traffic.
Medical personnel are also on scene.
It is unclear if this fire is considered suspicious or if anyone was inside the church when the fire broke out.
