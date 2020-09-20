ANDVOER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed an Andover residence over the weekend.
State Police say the fire broke out around 7:30 this morning.
Mutual aid was requested from the towns of Columbia, Lebanon, and Tolland.
Officials stated that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.
Gilead Road is closed to through traffic and travelers are asked to avoid the area.
