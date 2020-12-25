HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Benton Street while crews work to put out a fire.
Officials say a fire at a Benton Street apartment broke out around 9 Christmas night.
A second alarm was sounded shortly upon arrival, which requires mutual aid be brought to the scene.
CT Transit is helping provide temporary shelter for the occupants of the apartment.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
