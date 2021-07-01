WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are actively trying to put out a fire at a building on Admiral Street.
The fire sparked around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.
Drivers traveling in the area of Admiral and Hinman Streets are asked to use caution.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out.
