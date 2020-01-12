MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are still working to put out the remnants of a second-alarm blaze at a business in Middletown on Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to Dainty Rubbish at Industrial Park Road around 9:45 p.m. last night following reports of smoke in the area, according to a fire official.
The initial main concern was to determine if there were hazardous materials in the building.
Dainty Rubbish is a family owned trash pickup and recycling service in Middletown, Cromwell, Haddam, and Portland.
There are no reports on injuries at this time.
Chief William Balch said similar fires can sometimes take two or three days to put out.
Industrial Park Road is closed between Smith Street and Roscommon Drive until further notice.
This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.