NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at a vacant medical building has forced officials to close down part of Winthrop Avenue.
Officials say the fire broke out around 3:40 Thursday morning on the 200 block.
It is unclear when that section of Winthrop Avenue is expected to reopen.
