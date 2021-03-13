BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are actively working to put out a large brush fire in Branford.
The fire broke out at the Beacon Hill Preserve around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials say a pilot that was flying a plane overhead had noticed it and called it in.
Firefighters are using the railways near the Trolley Museum to transport water to and from the scene.
At this time, no structures have been impacted by the brush fire.
The East Haven Fire Department is on scene assisting.
