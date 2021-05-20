NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are actively working to put out a fire in Newington.
Officials say the fire sparked around 4 Thursday morning at a home on Robbins Avenue.
Drivers in the area near Main Street are asked to avoid the area.
Authorities have not said if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.
