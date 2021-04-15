PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy roadway in Plainville is closed as crews investigate a fire at an apartment building.
Police said the fire was reported around 5 a.m. on Thursday at The Flower Hill Apartment Complex on East Main Street.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that it only took between 5 and 10 minutes to knock the fire down.
They also said that everyone in the apartment building safely escaped, thanks to working smoke detectors.
About 20 units were said to be in the building.
Neighbors said the were alerted to the fire when they smelled smoke while they were sleeping.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area between the Town Hall and Pine Street.
