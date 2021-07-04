MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a building in Meriden.
Officials say the fire sparked around 7:15 Sunday evening on Pratt Street.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns.
Police have blocked off part of Pratt Street as crews work to put out the fire.
