NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - At least one person was injured during a late night fire in New London Sunday.
New London Fire Chief Tom Curcio says the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Ocean Avenue.
Crews encountered fire emitting from the second floor when they first arrived on scene.
A second alarm was subsequently sounded.
One resident experienced difficulty breathing, but it is unclear if they had to be taken to the hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the flames.
