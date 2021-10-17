WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Willimantic are actively working to put out a fire.
It broke out at a building on Jackson Street Sunday morning.
Firefighters called for a second alarm shortly after arriving on scene, but was later upgraded to a third alarm.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Firefighters from South Windham are helping extinguish the flames.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.