Jackson Street Fire

Crews are working to put out a 2 alarm fire on Jackson Street in Willimantic.

 (Photo provided by South Windham Fire Department)

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Willimantic are actively working to put out a fire.

It broke out at a building on Jackson Street Sunday morning.

Firefighters called for a second alarm shortly after arriving on scene, but was later upgraded to a third alarm.

It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

Firefighters from South Windham are helping extinguish the flames.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

