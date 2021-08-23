STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy roadway in Stafford is closed as crews work to put out a fire.
It happened just after 10 Monday night at 83 Main Street.
Officials haven't said if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Route 190 at the corner of Main Street is closed while firefighters work to put out the flames.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.