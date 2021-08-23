Stafford Fire

Crews are working to put out a fire on Main Street in Stafford.

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of a busy roadway in Stafford is closed as crews work to put out a fire.

It happened just after 10 Monday night at 83 Main Street.

Officials haven't said if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

Route 190 at the corner of Main Street is closed while firefighters work to put out the flames.

