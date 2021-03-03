ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are working to fix a major gas leak in Rocky Hill on Wednesday evening.
Crews are on Capitol Boulevard at the intersection of West Street.
There is no word on what caused the gas leak at this time.
The fire department said it will take several hours to repair the leak.
No evacuations were necessary.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.