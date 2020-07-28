HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are searching for a family of four who is missing at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden.
The Hamden Fire Department said crews have made contact with the lost family via cell phone.
Crews are using coordinates from the US National Grid System and firefighters are mapping a route to locate the missing hikers.
No injuries were reported.
