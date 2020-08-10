(WFSB) - Eversource and United Illuminating crews are working around the clock as thousands of families are entering day seven without electricity.
Eversource met its goal to restore power to 90 percent of its customers by last night.
Glastonbury was one of the hardest hit towns in Hartford County.
Half of the town lost power.
We saw an Eversource vehicle in the area of Main Street earlier, which is a welcome sight not only for families, but also businesses, the gas stations, fast food chains, and drivers.
The lack of traffic lights caused some to have to think back to their driver’s test and figure out no lights equals an all way stop.
While power was restored here, thousands are still in the dark around the state.
Many families turned to generators to hold them over until power is restored.
The damage is extensive, snapped trees and downed power lines.
"We’ve been told we will have power back by noon on Tuesday," Glastonbury resident Richard Brown tells us.
Eversource says it will restore power to 99 percent of its customer by tomorrow.
One of the most critical places for that will be polling places.
Tomorrow is primary election day in Connecticut.
As of noon yesterday, eight town halls and less than seventy-five polling places statewide still needed electricity.
The office of the secretary of the state is working with other state agencies and the utility companies to put polling places on the top of the restoration list before the polls open tomorrow morning at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.