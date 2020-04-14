(WFSB) - Tens of thousands of customers remained in the dark on Tuesday morning.
Monday, strong winds and heavy rain resulted in fallen trees, downed power lines and power outages.
Some of the highest outages Channel 3 noticed were in the eastern part of the state.
Electric crews have been working to restore power quickly because it’s more important now with students learning online and many families working from home due to the coronavirus.
"[The] winds were crazy. My garage had a leak," one CT resident stated.
The storm passed, but the aftermath lingered.
Some of the larger trees knocked down by the winds, which exceeded 60 mph in some places, were moved off to the side of roads.
Debris is still scattered on many streets.
Along the shoreline, drivers dealt with dangerous conditions.
"Kind of scary, because the waves are coming onto the road. It's kind of like the hurricanes. Two in a row a few years ago. I just like seeing the waves how they crash over," Milford resident Bridget Collins explained.
At one point on Monday, more than 40,000 Eversource customers didn’t have power.
United Illuminating crews also dealt with their share of outages.
The companies are operating under special protocol designed to protect workers and customers during the pandemic.
If a person is an essential worker or running an important errand Tuesday morning, keep power crews safe by staying a safe distance from them.
If anyone sees a downed line, stay away.
