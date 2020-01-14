(WFSB) -- The estranged husband of a New Canaan mother who vanished last year continues to make national headlines.
On Tuesday, the case was a topic discussed on the Dr. Oz show, and his panel of experts said the state has a good case.
During the episode, the panel weighed in on the case, and the evidence police found, including Jennifer’s bloody clothes, zip ties with her DNA on them, along with a torn plastic garbage bag with Fotis’ fingerprint.
They also focused on a third arrest, attorney Kent Mawhinney, and how they believe he helped cover up a crime.
“In this case, officials are saying he was part of a conspiracy to help Fotis kill Jennifer and dispose of the body, and they’re saying they did this a few ways,” said Mara Schiavocampo, an investigative correspondent.
Read the arrest warrants here
The panel also mentioned the possible grave for Jennifer that was found in the woods behind a gun club which Mawhinney belonged to.
Mawhinney was also arrested at gun point in Tolland last week after police believed he was trying to flee.
They also believe, based on the arrest warrants, a jury could find Fotis Dulos guilty of murder.
Experts also found it interesting that Mawhinney claimed he damaged his cellphone when he fell down the stairs and reportedly had a concussion. Especially when this all happened a day after Jennifer disappeared. Mawhinney claims he had no memory of seeing Dulos or Michelle Troconis.
All three suspects are due in court next month. Dulos and Troconis remain on house arrest as Mawhinney still sits behind bars.
