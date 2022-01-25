BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A criminal investigation has officially been opened into the death of a woman who was found in her Bridgeport apartment last month.

The death of Lauren Smith-Fields was ruled an accident by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It found that the cause of Smith-Fields' death was an overdose of fentanyl combined with prescription medication and alcohol.

However, Bridgeport police's narcotics and vice division said on Tuesday that it opened a criminal investigation with the help of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a video statement released Monday night, Smith-Fields' family attorney said the family believed there was foul play.

"Someone introduced those drugs to her system, and it wasn't her, and we want answers right now," said Darnell Crosland, the family's attorney.

Crosland did not explain how the family knew Smith-Fields did not take the drugs herself.

A man known to have been with her has not been charged with a crime and is not considered a suspect.

The man told police he went on a date with her and the two spent the night drinking, eating and watching a movie. He said at one point, she went outside to meet someone and later fell ill but the two continued to drink.

Smith-Fields' body was found in her apartment on Dec. 12.

Her family has been critical of the police department and planned to file a lawsuit against it. The family claimed that police failed to properly investigate Smith-Fields death.

"The Bridgeport Police Department's thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of Ms. Lauren Smith-Fields," said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, detective bureau, Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport police encouraged anyone with information regarding the narcotics investigation to contact Lt. Charles Johnson at 203-449-2195 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.