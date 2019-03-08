HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal to consolidate the state's community colleges in Connecticut is expected to be criticized by opponents on Friday.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Mark Ojakian has been trying to get the proposal approved for years now.
It's been through a rejection and revival.
It calls or all 12 of the state's community colleges to come together to form a single university.
Ojakian continues to back the plan despite the opposition.
More than 1,300 people have signed a petition that will be presented to Gov. Ned Lamont.
Those behind the petition said they plan to speak about their position at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Legislation Office Building in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.