CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – This week kicks off the Travelers Championship, but with no crowds allowed, some local businesses are losing money.
Anyone who has headed to the golf tournament has probably parked on the lawn of a home. One property owner says it’s become a family tradition for them, and they make a little cash in the process.
That won’t be happening this year as no spectators are allowed. Other businesses are also feeling the pinch.
Bruce’s 19th Hole Package Store would always see a spike in alcohol sales during the Travelers Championship week-long event.
“I’m losing a lot of business overall, you know,” said Rajehri Patel, business owner.
Patel says high-end wine and beer sales would rise during tournament time.
“People living over there, they had a lot of family and friends they’d invite, so we would have a good business with golf,” Patel said.
Workers at Freddy’s Pizza and Grinders say they would usually be swamped for lunch and dinner, and not just spectators, but tournament workers too.
Over at Mitchells, the owner says he will usually get a big breakfast crowd before they head out to the tournament.
“People would meet for breakfast and head to the tournament or go later and have lunch and then go to the tournament. Of course, the convenience stores, gas stations, the hotels, everything is affected this year. It’s unfortunate,” the owner said.
Golf will still go on this year, but no spectators are allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cromwell’s Town Manager says they hope next year will be much better.
“I never would have though about it in my entire career that we would see something like this, but we will get through it and knowing Travelers and the Travelers Championship and in all likelihood, they’ll come back bigger and better,” said Anthony Salvatore, Cromwell Town Manager.
This time last year, the tournament was packed, but this year, there’s barely any traffic on Route 99.
