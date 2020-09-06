CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Cromwell are investigating after a dog was shot late Sunday morning.
It happened near the Cromwell Hills and Fox Meadows condominiums.
Town officials say that a man reportedly shot the dog right in front of two kids.
The dog was taken to Piper Olson in Middletown for treatment.
The extent of the dog's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Police have not made any arrests yet in connection to the shooting.
