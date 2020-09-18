CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Fall is just days away, but since The Big E and other local fairs have been cancelled, for some, it just won’t feel the same.
In Cromwell, one farm is forging on with its annual fall festival.
It’s all about sanitation and spacing at Fair Weather Growers farm in Cromwell.
For the first time, families will need to pre-book, and once there, there’s a three-hour limit.
Also, sanitizing is offered at each activity, and professional grade cleaners come in throughout the day as well.
The farm’s annual festival is in its 10th year, and is known for its corn maze, the pumpkin patch, and the grain corn pit.
Parents said they will be taking precautions.
“We always carry sanitizer with us, and we give the kids instructions, whenever they touch something, they need to sanitize their hands,” said parent Ash Alhabodal.
Billy Collins, the owner of the farm, said he’s trying to put families at ease.
“We went to our local health district who has the ordinance over us and they have jurisdiction. We went down, sat down with our business plan of how we’re going to sanitize, how we’re going to social distance, how many people we’ll allow per attraction at a time,” he said, adding that the plan was approved.
On Friday afternoon, many families were seen embracing the fall scenery.
“With the COVID, it’s really stressful to stay home with the kids because they need fresh air, they want to have some fun,” Alhabodal said.
However, Collins understands the virus may be keeping some away, and he says that’s fine too.
“You can pick and choose what you want to do here, even to the point where you can choose if this is the right year to come to us,” he said.
Fair Weather Growers’ main source of revenue comes from its string bean production, but the festival also generates needed income as well.
The farm’s owner said he’s simply giving families an outdoor option this fall.
