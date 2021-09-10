CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Friday, Channel 3 asked its viewers to help raise money to give Connecticut's first responders the tools they need to stay safe.

HeroFundUSA, a charity that's now expanded to Connecticut, is actively working to help two local fire departments purchase life-saving equipment they can't fund on their own. Channel 3 partnered with HeroFundUSA to help make that happen. Information about donating to a telethon on Friday can be found here.

One of those departments desperately needs radio communications equipment.

The other, Cromwell's fire department, needs new gas meters.

North Stonington receives new communication equipment NORTH STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department needs to replace their aging communications system, and Hero-Fun…

When bad things happen, people count on their local fire and police departments to show up, as Cromwell firefighters did in July when a shed very close to a home caught on fire.

When they pull up to any scene, there may be dangers they can see. However, there are also those they can't.

“Whenever we go into an atmosphere, we can't see anything,” said Chief Jason Balletto, Cromwell Fire Department. “There can be something in the atmosphere right now that is affecting us. We would never be able to tell."

Balletto said that's why fire departments carry gas meters.

"So, this is our typical MSA Altair 4 Gas Meter 4X,” Balletto explained.

Gas meters produce readings on four specific things that, if too high or too low, can be dangerous and even life-threatening:

They measure oxygen and carbon monoxide levels.

“Anything that gets greater than 35 percent, we automatically put on our [self-contained breathing apparatus] packs and we go on air and that protects us,” Balletto said.

They also detect hydrogen sulfide levels and lower explosive levels, also known as “LELs.”

The meters draw the air in through pads and if the levels are out of range, an alarm goes off to warn firefighters.

Alan Dominy is a Cromwell firefighter. He and his fellow firefighters use the gas meters regularly, including at fire scenes and on calls where a resident might spell the odor of what could be natural gas.

“We would go in with the meters on,” Dominy explained. “We turn them on outside, so we have our neutral atmosphere of the numbers we need to be at, and then once we enter, we would be continuously monitoring the numbers on our meter and making sure they're not dropping or rising above where it needs to be. And if this happens to go into an alarm, we're aware of what's happening and we can get the proper resources to, wherever we're at, to make sure that the environment is corrected and brought to a neutral state."

Cromwell fire is hoping to purchase three of the "four gas" meters. They need additional meters and some of the ones they have are being used beyond their lifespans. The chief would also like to buy one "five" gas meter, which detects everything previously mentioned, along with VOCs, or volatile organic compounds. With new businesses coming to town, the chief said he needs it.

“We have a lot of things going up where there's a lot of chemicals within these areas that maybe our meters can't pick up if we have a 'four gas,'” Balletto said. “Now with the 'five gas', we could pick up something, God forbid [if] it is leaking within any business or outside, we can deal with it."

Cromwell's chief said the total cost of all four devices is around $5,000, but the protection they offer, one could easily argue, is priceless.

"This is not just going to protect my firefighters, but it's also going to protect my community,” Balletto said.

More information about HeroFundUSA can be found on its website here.