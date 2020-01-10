CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A Cromwell hotel is closed and a sign on the door says business sales have been suspended.
The sign posted on the door at the Red Lion Hotel was dated Jan. 10, saying its Sales and Use Tax Permit was suspended.
It was issued by the Department of Revenue Services, however it is unclear at this time what prompted the suspension.
A person who picked up the phone at the Red Lion said “no comment.”
Channel 3 reached out to the corporate office but has not yet heard back.
The hotel is located on Berlin Road.
Tune in to Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 p.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.