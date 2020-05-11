CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut mayor say he’s speaking out for struggling small businesses.
Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza wrote a letter to Governor Ned Lamont, asking him to allow small businesses to reopen before May 20.
Many of the businesses on Main Street in Cromwell are shut down and waiting for the green light to reopen.
Faienza says he’s afraid many of them won’t ever be able to open again.
“It’s about survival, it’s not about profit,” Faienza said.
Faienza is urging Lamont to allow small businesses to reopen as soon as possible and asking him to trust them with the task of keeping their customers safe.
Many business owners in Cromwell stand behind the mayor’s urgency.
“The door opens and closes all day long. Now, we did $37 the first week of March,” said Cynthia Lynn, owner of Big Deals Plus.
Cynthia Lynn says because of the no dressing rooms mandate, she won’t be able to reopen on May 20.
“We have a no return policy because the money goes directly to the consignments, so it really limits what I’d be able to sell if I opened,” Lynn said.
Down the street at Jefferson Fry, owner Emmet Moore says business has plummeted by 50 percent.
“We’re fully with Mayor Enzo on that. We’ve seen a healthy appetite form the public over the past few weeks. Everyone is ready to get back to normal,” Moore said.
Energy Zone Fitness has been operating virtually since the pandemic began and owner Julie Cranick says there’s no end in sight. She says small gyms like hers want to open safely, but she’s frustrated they don’t have a chance to.
“It’s hard enough on a regular day. I wear every single hat within this gym. I’m instructor to janitor. To make it, we need to be open,” Cranick said.
Lamont says the reopening phases depend on tests, hospitalization numbers, and results from the states like Georgie that have already opened.
Faienza and other business owner say they don’t want to wait until it’s too late.
“I know the economy is going to be horrible after all this is said and done. I hope that there’s not another flare up again in the fall because I don’t know how long small businesses like myself are going to survive,” said Brian Bonneau.
Gyms like Energy Zone Fitness are still waiting on permission from the state to reopen.
Lamont says phase two could start as early as June.
