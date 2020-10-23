CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut towns are seeing flare-ups in coronavirus cases.
Cromwell is teetering on the edge of becoming the next hotspot and that could result in a rollback to Phase 2.
Starting on Monday, Cromwell schools are limiting in-person learning and going the hybrid route.
Businesses are hoping it’ll be enough to prevent them from going back to Phase 2.
As of Friday night, 19 cities and town are on the state’s ‘Red Alert’ list, meaning on average, there are more than 15 positive cases per 100,000 people.
Cromwell is currently in ‘Orange Alert’, which confirms community spread.
“It’s so sad, but we have to keep going,” said Jasmina Cecunjanin of Luna Café.
If a town makes it on the ‘Red Alert’ list, the state recommends it goes back to Phase 2. The final decision lies in the hands of local government.
If Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza decides to take that step, Jasmina Cecunjanin says that would cripple Luna Café.
“We were really happy to be in phase three,” Cecunjanin said.
The Cecunjanin family has been in the restaurant business for just two years, and after struggling to stay afloat during the initial stages of the pandemic, having the ability to open up their banquet halls as part of Phase 3 really helped.
“Like you see everything, six feet apart, we wear the mask, everything,” Cecunjanin said.
If Phase 3 was taken away, Cecunjanin predicts as 50 percent drop in business.
“It’s going to be hard to survive, but if we have to do it, we have to do it, we don’t have a choice,” Cecunjanin said.
“I would encourage people if they feel safe to go out, to support the small businesses. If they roll it back, I don’t know how these guys are going to stay open, especially during the winter months,” said Jay Belanger.
In order to avoid any potential rollbacks, Cromwell’s mayor sent out a letter, asking the town to stay vigilant with masks and social distancing while minimizing social gatherings. Parts of that include schools, which is why they’re going hybrid starting on Monday.
