CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A Cromwell police officer is recovering after he was hit by an open car door as the vehicle sped away from him Wednesday morning.
Two officers were called to Walmart just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported theft.
Officers found the juvenile suspects parked in a car on the side of the building.
While talking to them, the driver started the car, put it in reverse and then accelerated.
The open passenger door hit one of the officers, knocking him to the ground. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The car, a light-colored Ford Explorer with the license plate DD2977, sped away through the parking lot and onto Route 372.
Police said the license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen last month.
The suspects were described as a Hispanic male, between 10 and 14 years old, with shoulder length hair, and a black male, between 12 and 16 years old, with a low-cut hair style.
Anyone with information should contact Cromwell police at 860-635-7855.
