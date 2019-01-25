CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Cromwell's Board of Education reinstated the district's superintendent following an internal investigation into misconduct claims.
John T. Maloney Jr. was authorized by the Board to return to his role as superintendent effective Jan. 29.
Both Maloney and assistant superintendent Krista Karch were put on paid leave in December after an anonymous complaint and surveillance video of the pair surfaced.
The board has not yet made a decision about Karch.
The complaint claimed Maloney and Karch were engaged in an inappropriate relationship. The video, which Channel 3 was able to view, showed the two leaving the district's central office. Maloney could be seen hugging and kissing Karch as they left.
Maloney's attorney told Channel 3 last month that it was not a romantic kiss and that the video showed no indication of wrongdoing.
The Board hired the law firm Shipman & Goodwin to conduct the investigation, particularly into the copying and distribution of the surveillance video by the anonymous tipster.
"The law firm confirmed that it did appear that policies and, potentially, laws were violated, so we also asked them to include a review of that issue as part of their investigation," the Board said in a letter to the school community. "We will engage with the Cromwell Police Department and other law enforcement officials as appropriate."
However, the firm said there was no evidence of an improper relationship between Maloney and Karch or any allegations of sexual harassment.
The Board said Maloney acknowledged that he made an "error in judgement" and apologized in a letter sent to the Board on Thursday.
The Board said it accepted the apology.
In the aftermath of the investigation, the Board said it planned to create a new administrative role of human resources director.
"The Board of Education will work closely with Mr. Maloney and representatives from our district’s unions to make sure the role will be filled by a person able to tackle the challenges and opportunities faced by our district," it said.
The Board said that based on the results of the investigation and discussions with Maloney, it believed he could continue to serve.
