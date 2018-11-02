CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A letter was sent to parents in Cromwell on Thursday after a student was seen wearing a Confederate flag at school.
The Cromwell Superintendent of Schools John Maloney said this week was “Spirit Week” and high school students were encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
“Many of our students wore flag clothing along with draping flags as capes,” Maloney said in the letter.
At lunch, a student draped a Confederate flag around themselves. Maloney said the student was asked to remove the flag and did so.
“Cromwell High School believes in showing respect and understanding to all of our students. We pride ourselves on creating an environment where all students and staff feel safe and accepted. We will continue to work with our staff and students in an effort to educate our school community and build upon the positive culture that has been established,” the letter said.
Ch 3, why the one sided reporting? Warring the American Flag as clothing is disrespectful to our country. What happened to the students that did that? Please stop the fake news now!!!!
