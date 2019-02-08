CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - An apparent gas leak forced the evacuation of a school in Cromwell.
According to the school's principal, the leak was detected at the Woodside Intermediate School on Friday morning.
No one was hurt.
The students walked to Cromwell Middle School, according to principal Frances DiFiore.
The students have returned to Woodside Intermediate School following the repairs of the gas leak.
"We are working with Eversource to determine our next steps," said Cromwell Public Schools. "Right now there is no plan for any pick up of students. We will keep in constant communication to let you know of any changes."
The school system has been posting updates to social media.
School officials said the children were fed and everyone is ok. Those who needed medications were given them.
DiFiore said the primary concern was the safety of the students.
Dismissal for the school will be at the normal time an activities will go on as scheduled.
There's no word on what caused the leak.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
