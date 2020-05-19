CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut mayor is pushing back against the state’s decision to delay salons from reopening on Wednesday.
Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza called a special town council meeting on Tuesday to discuss reopening options.
Faienza told Channel 3 they are drafting a town declaration, asking the governor to allow businesses to open immediately.
“Right at the last minute it was ripped from under us. It was heart-wrenching when we heard the news,” said Bo Barzyk, Green Lotus Salon and Wellness.
Salon owners Bo and Gosnia Barczyk say they were devastated when they heard hair salons would have to wait to reopen.
Coloresque Hair Salon owner, Danielle Buggie echoed the same sentiment.
“I’m at the point where I stretched the budget as much as I could possibly do, and it’s getting rough,” Buggies said.
Faienza says those concerns pushed him to call a special town meeting the day before the state is set to partially reopen some businesses.
The council decided to send a declaration to Governor Ned Lamont, urging him to allow businesses that are willing and ready, to open immediately.
“They are really struggling, and they are basically hanging by a lifeline right now,” Faienza said.
Faienza says they won’t violate the governor’s executive order, but he wants Lamont to know where the town of Cromwell stands.
Lamont recently spoke with Faienza about a similar letter he sent last week
“I’d say to Cromwell and Enzo, we talked the other day, let’s keep our discipline a little longer,” Lamont said.
The Cromwell Town Council also sent Lamont a memorandum, asking him to allow outdoor graduations next month.
