WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Crosby High School in Waterbury will transition to remote learning for two days after a student tested positive.
All Crosby High School students will participate in distance learning through Wednesday, October 7.
In-person classes are expected to resume on Thursday, October 8.
The student who tested positive has been instructed to remain home and self-isolate for 10 days.
The school will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.
The city’s contact tracing team made the appropriate notifications to those who had close contact with the student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.