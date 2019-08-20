HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who made headlines for mowing the lawns of veterans in all 50 states several times stopped in Connecticut.
This time, Rodney Smith Jr. said he is doing it with law enforcement.
Smith posted to Twitter that he arrived in the state Monday night.
"Hello CT! Great to be in your beautiful state again," Smith wrote. "I had an officer invite me to mow in Hartford, so I'll be mowing here at 8 a.m. [Tuesday]."
Hello CT! Great to be in your beautiful state again. I had a officer invited me to mow in Hartford, so I’ll be mowing here at 8AM. If I get a lawn/officer in New Haven I’ll mow there as well . RI & MA will be right after pic.twitter.com/j9BGLtrf2B— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 20, 2019
Smith said if he could get ahold of an officer in New Haven, he'd mow there as well.
Smith spoke with Channel 3's sister station, Fox Carolina in Greenville, SC, when he mowed there. He said he always wanted to be a cop, but "God had other plans."
His aim is still to mow one to two lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. His latest tour, however, involves inviting police to help him out.
He said his goal is to not only thank law enforcement for their service, but also to unite the community.
Check out Smith's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.