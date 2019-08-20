HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who made headlines for mowing the lawns of veterans in all 50 states several times stopped in Connecticut.

This time, Rodney Smith Jr. said he is doing it with law enforcement.

Smith posted to Twitter that he arrived in the state Monday night.

"Hello CT! Great to be in your beautiful state again," Smith wrote. "I had an officer invite me to mow in Hartford, so I'll be mowing here at 8 a.m. [Tuesday]."

Smith said if he could get ahold of an officer in New Haven, he'd mow there as well.

Smith spoke with Channel 3's sister station, Fox Carolina in Greenville, SC, when he mowed there. He said he always wanted to be a cop, but "God had other plans."

His aim is still to mow one to two lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. His latest tour, however, involves inviting police to help him out.

He said his goal is to not only thank law enforcement for their service, but also to unite the community.

Check out Smith's website here.

