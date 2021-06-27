CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - It's getting crowded atop the Travelers Championship leaderboard.
Heading into the final round on Sunday, both Bubba Watson, who's no stranger to winning in Cromwell, and Kramer Hickok were tied for first.
That has changed since players began teeing off.
As of 3 p.m., there was a four-way tie for first place. Both Watson and Hickok were among the four.
Several others are not very far behind.
Four others, including prominent golfer Brooks Koepka, were only a stroke behind.
It appears we will not have a repeat champion in this year's tournament.
The 2020 winner of the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson, is five under overall and tied for thirty-first.
This year's event was a welcoming sight for golfers who played in last year's Travelers Championship.
A certain number of spectators were allowed in to view this year's event. Fans were not allowed during last year's Travelers Championship.
