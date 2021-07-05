COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -- The red, white and blue was waving everywhere in Columbia on Monday, especially in the heart of the town for the annual July 4 holiday parade.
Colorful bunting and a huge crowd lined routes 66 and 87 to celebrate the nation’s birthday.
The historic town knows how to celebrate, with plenty of fife and drummers, and first responders from surrounding communities participating.
People from all over attended on Monday to enjoy.
“This is our 250th year continuous service in the state of Connecticut. I love it, this is what we do,” said David Dwelley, First Company Governor’s Foot Guard.
Due to the pandemic last year, families were thrilled to come together this year and celebrate the tradition in town.
