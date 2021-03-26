NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The vice president came to Connecticut on Friday afternoon, and hundreds of people wanted to try to get a glimpse.
Air Force 2 touched down at Tweed-New Haven Airport on Friday just before 2:30 p.m.
Even though Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit got delayed because of weather, it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who waited for hours just to see her.
“It’s very exciting, just to see the vice president,” said Anna Brazzell, of New Haven. “We just came down here and I just wanted her to see Air Force 2, I’m excited for Air Force 2.”
Harris is making two stops in the New Haven area, touting the American Rescue Plan.
“This is like brand new experience for me, it was my first time voting this year, so I did want to see her get off the plane,” said Tayah Fazzino-Little, of New Haven.
While security was tight around the airport, with plenty of federal, state, and local law enforcement, folks waited for hours to see the vice president.
For Kathleen and Mark Bourke, they’re big supporters, and feel New Haven was a perfect spot for the vice-presidential visit.
“It’s historic that she’s the first woman vice president and also that she’s been assigned the immigration problem and we are a city of immigrants,” Kathleen Bourke said.
As the motorcade pulled out to the waves and cheers, for those gathered, like Fazzino-Little, it’s something they won’t soon forget.
“It means a lot to me personally, to have a black woman in office, it means a lot. It’s just the beginning and I’m very glad to be a part of it,” Fazzino-Little said.
With homemade signs welcoming the vice president to their hometown, 8-year-old Dresden Theodore and his little sister Maya were hoping to catch a glimpse and maybe even a wave.
“We’re excited for Kamala Harris to come and land at this airport, close to where we live,” Dresden said.
For their mom, the trip meant so much more.
“Kamala Harris, she’s South Indian and Black, so are my children,” said Gayathri Vijayakumar, of New Haven.
