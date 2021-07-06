NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s those ‘hazy, lazy, crazy’ days of summer, and with high heat and humidity, people were flocking to the shoreline on Tuesday.
Ocean Beach in New London had plenty of room on Tuesday for blankets, but those that did find a spot, got there early to enjoy the surf, the sand, and the family.
“Last year with the pandemic we were stuck in the house, so I really needed time to spend with the grandbabies. This is a great opportunity for them to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Diana Valentin, of Bristol.
It was the same sort of scene at Rocky Neck State Park, where people were trying to beat the heat.
