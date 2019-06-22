HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) --
Five large events in Hartford are expected to draw large crowds and traffic into the heart of the city, said officials.
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero told Channel 3 that Cirque du Soleil on Market Street, the Dave Matthews Band at the XFINITY Theatre, a sold out Yard Goats game, Latino Fest on Wyllys St, and Black-Eyed & Blues Fest at the Bushnell Park are among the events.
Lt. Cicero said the proximity of the Xfinity show, Cirque du Soleil, and the Yard Goats game are expected to see the most congestion.
Lt. Cicero urged those coming into the city to plan for delays.
